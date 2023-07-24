Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

