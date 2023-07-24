Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $326,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.3 %

CBRL stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.72 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

