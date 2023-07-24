Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

