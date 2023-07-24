Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

