Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 9,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

