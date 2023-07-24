Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

