Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 208,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

