Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.52 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.