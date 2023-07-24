Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $333.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.45 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

