IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.1 %

IDACORP stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

