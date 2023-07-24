Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

