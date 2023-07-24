Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,249 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 597,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

