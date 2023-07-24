Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

