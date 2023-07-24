iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IBB stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

