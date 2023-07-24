iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

