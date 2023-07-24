iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

