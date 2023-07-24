Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

