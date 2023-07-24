Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $37.91 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

