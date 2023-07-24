Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

