Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

