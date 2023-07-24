JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 339.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,289.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 221,490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

