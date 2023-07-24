JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAFree Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

