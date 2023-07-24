JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
