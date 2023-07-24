Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

