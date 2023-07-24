Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

