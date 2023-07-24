JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

