KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 760.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 482,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

