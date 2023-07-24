KeyCorp Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.61 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average is $281.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

