Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.21 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

