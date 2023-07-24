Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

