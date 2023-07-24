Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Tigress Financial from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Lyft stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

