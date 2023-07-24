Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.29 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

