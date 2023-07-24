MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $234.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.70.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.61 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.