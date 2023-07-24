Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.77 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

