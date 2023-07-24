McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $295.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

