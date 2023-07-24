McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

