Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 133,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.34 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

