Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

