Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

