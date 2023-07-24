Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

