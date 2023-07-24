Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

