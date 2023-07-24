MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,961. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.78 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

