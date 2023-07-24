New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,087 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $713,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

