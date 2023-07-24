New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 695,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,005,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 655,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 640,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $15.60 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

