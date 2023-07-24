New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNM opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

