New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 110.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank OZK Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.