New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,194,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,907,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

