New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,237 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 730,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.85 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

