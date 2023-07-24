Northeast Investment Management Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

