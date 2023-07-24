Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.75 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

