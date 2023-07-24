Northstar Group Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

